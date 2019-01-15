LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Calipari said Monday that UK didn't "flip" Ashton Hagans from his commitment to Georgia. He said when the Bulldogs had a coaching change, Hagans had a change of heart and inquired about the Cats potential interest. They were interested and are very glad to have the freshman point guard.
Hagans went back to his home state and made Georgia wish he had kept his commitment. The Cartersville, Georgia, native continued his recent surge with a season-best 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting to lead UK to a 67-47 win over the Bulldogs in Athens. It's the fifth-straight game he has reached double figures in scoring. He added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Kentucky (13-3, 3-1) also got 12 points from Tyler Herro and 10 points and six rebounds from P.J. Washington.
Nicolas Claxton led Georgia (9-7, 1-3) with 12 points. The Bulldogs trailed by four at halftime, but the Cats quickly extended the lead with a 9-0 run to start the second half. The Bulldogs hit just 30 percent from the field for the game.
Kentucky travels to Auburn for a meeting with the 14th-ranked Tigers Saturday at 4 p.m., the first of three straight games against Top-25 teams.
