LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK head women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery to remove a buildup of blood around his brain.
"Coach Mitchell suffered a concussion in March," said UK athletics spokesperson Evan Crane. "At the time, he believed he had recovered fully with rest and rehab. However, two weeks ago after experiencing a mild but persistent headache for an extended period of time, he sought medical attention. A subdural hematoma was discovered and he had successful surgery and is extremely appreciative of the excellent care he received at UK Chandler Hospital. He expects to fully recover."
Mitchell has gone 303-133 since taking over at UK in 2007.
