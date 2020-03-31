NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The two basketball courts at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park are as nice as any you'll find outside.
The Romeo Langford-autographed court is less than two years old and the second court, which is covered and has lights for nighttime play, just opened last September.
To see them and the rest of the park sitting idle, just waiting for activity that won't be coming, is almost painful.
"This time of year, spring has sprung," said Floyd County Parks Superintendent Roger Jeffers. "It's sad to see our new park here is empty, but we have to do the right thing."
To help offset the downtime and boredom and help satiate the unrelenting desire for hoops in the area, Floyd County Parks and Recreation, Big X Sports Radio and Hoosier Hills Hoops, under the leadership of Matt Denison, combined to produce "Virtual Skills and Drills". It's online hoop tutorials lasting about 3-12 minutes from coaches throughout southern Indiana.
"What a tremendous honor to be able to represent our program and try to help kids in southern Indiana," said Borden High School boys head coach Doc Nash. "And not just kids at Borden, but any kid willing to help themselves. It's a pretty cool idea."
The first video was released Saturday. There will be 15 in all, one per day at 9:00 a.m. on the Hoosier Hills Hoops media account pages.
"It was two-fold," said Jeffers of the program's intent. "One was to keep their basketball skills going and give them things to keep them busy as well. But it's also to keep them away from the parks and keep them safe."
"We're getting great feedback, all positive from all over the state, actually," Jeffers continued. "Kids are sending us back some pictures and videos. It's neat to see them doing drills in their living room or out in the driveway, taking advantage of this."
Jeffers also said there's a chance it could lead to additional sports with online tutorials.
