LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Walz is becoming a pretty good summertime coach. He is now 16-0 as a head coach in three different stints with U.S. National teams. His latest squad went 7-0 and beat Australia 74-70 in overtime Sunday in Thailand to win the FIBA U19 World Cup.
The University of Louisville head women's coach returned home Monday night, a thirty-hour ordeal. But he said it was well worth it.
"I love getting a chance to compete on an international stage," Walz said. "You're working with the best players from the U.S. in that age group, and you watch other countries and how they play. I pick up warm-up drills as you're preparing to play somebody. Japan, I love the way they warm up. I love some of the things they do, which we'll actually implement in our program here. It's great to share basketball ideas back and forth. Everybody's willing to do that. All 16 teams stay at the same hotel. You're eating every meal together, so it's a lot of fun."
One of the top players on the U.S. team was University of Kentucky sophomore Rhyne Howard. It was the second straight year Walz got to coach the player from his rival school in the summer, and they have some fun with it.
"Rhyne played great," Walz said. "It's been fun working with her for the past two years. She's a great kid. We joke back and forth. We got a picture again together, which I'll post. Their fans will give her a hard time. 'How are you taking a picture with a Louisville coach?' And I'll get the same thing. 'You're a traitor. She plays at Kentucky.' But she's a great, great kid who's a tremendous player."
U of L recently released its non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season. The Cardinals will play five home contests in November and have a Thanksgiving tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"You've got some great teams that we're going to be facing." Walz said. "We're playing at Kentucky and getting the opportunity to go up to Northern Kentucky. I think it's going to be very competitive. We play at Ohio State. I think for our fans the great thing is a lot of our road games are drive-able for them."
Louisville opens the season Nov. 5 at the KFC Yum! Center against Western Kentucky.
