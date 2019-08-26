LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Stoops is 4-2 in season-opening games at Kentucky, and he remembers how getting a little too excited may have cost his team one of those losses.
The Wildcats had a 35-10 second quarter lead on Southern Mississippi to start the 2016 season, but the second half devolved into a stunning 44-35 defeat.
"We learn the best from mistakes, a lot of times," Stoops said. "There's been openers here before. We could go back to Southern Miss. Our team just got overly excited, come out and play fantastic in the first half, and I think left a lot out there, just left it there, left it in this locker room.
"That's part of it, just handling the emotions, especially guys that haven't played much. Some of the older guys played a lot of football, understand that, know how to contain themselves. Guys that haven't played a lot, we're counting on them in large roles here this week. That is part of it, handling the opener, how we go through pregame, our routine. We've already done that twice ... so it's not fresh to them when they walk out here on Saturday."
Toledo is in its fourth year under head coach Jason Candle. They went 7-6 a year ago after winning 11 games in 2017. They are picked to win the Mid-American Conference West Division, according to the preseason media poll.
"It's good for us to play an opponent like Toledo, because they're a very good football program," Stoops said. "They're used to winning football games. They're well-coached. They have two quarterbacks that are coming back with good experience, that are good players. We'll have to play very good. If you watch the MAC, you got to have great respect for the MAC, because they're always very well-coached. They're not going to beat themselves."
The Wildcats are coming off a 10-3 season for the ages, the sixth consecutive year in which they have matched or exceeded their win total from the previous season. It doesn't seem realistic to expect that to happen again, but Stoops is anxious to see what he's got when the opening whistle blows.
"Game one is always a little bit different," Stoops said. "I tell our team often early in the year ... 'We need to play aggressive. We need to play to win. But you can't beat anybody till you don't beat yourself.' I think if you watch some of the football that's played early, you see a lot of that. We as coaches try to offset that as much as possible with camp and putting them in a lot of pressure-packed situations. But there's nothing like game reps."
Kentucky and Toledo kick off the 2019 season at noon Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.
