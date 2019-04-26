LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Win Win Win can be a handful in the mornings.
"He's very athletic and likes to show off," said assistant trainer and exercise rider Mel Williams. "So if we can contain that in the right direction, it's great."
The son of Hat Trick was on the track at Churchill Downs for the first time Friday morning after vanning over from Maryland on Thursday.
"He's very professional," Williams said. "He's growing up every time we've traveled somewhere. He likes to play around sometimes, so it's really nice to have that special time (7:30-7:45) for the Derby horses, because it keeps him quiet."
Williams was in charge until trainer Mike Trombetta arrived later Friday. It is his second Derby starter (Sweetnorthernsaint finished sixth in 2006). It's the first one for Williams.
"It's a little nerve-wracking," Williams said. "The pony girl told me to breath. She said 'You seem a little nervous.' I just have to remember it's just another time around the oval track and just keep focused and do what we've always been doing."
Win Win Win has three career victories. He was a late-closing second in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 6. He was bottled up around the far turn then continued his run and edged Signalman in a photo finish to earn enough points to get in the Derby. A fast pace a week from Saturday would certainly aid his chances at adding a fourth win to his name.
