LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thomas Wisehart hit a long three-pointer as the buzzer sounded to lift Bullitt East to a 45-42 win over Pleasure Ridge Park in Wednesday night's Boys sixth region semifinals at Valley High School.
The win put the Chargers into the region final for the first time since 2015.
PRP had a small lead through most of the fourth quarter, stretching it to six midway through the quarter. But East reeled them back in and then took advantage of a double-dribble call to get one last chance with 6 seconds to go to break a 42-all tie. Out of the timeout, the Chargers quickly inbounded at midcourt. Zac Perdew drew the defense to him and found Wisehart several feet beyond the three-point line. The senior guard swished it as the buzzer sounded, setting off a wild celebration from the Chargers and their student section.
Wisehart made all five shots he attempted, including a couple of threes for 12 points. Tyler Steinmetz led the Chargers with 17. The Panthers were led by Cashawn Beasley with 13. They had a 14-game win streak stopped and finished the season 24-9.
Bullitt East will now play Butler, a 57-44 winner over Bullitt Central in the other semifinal. The Bears got 12 points from Maurice Tolley and slowly pulled away from the Cougars in the second and third quarters. The sixth region final is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Valley High School.
The seventh region semifinals will be played Thursday. Ballard takes on Waggener at 6 p.m. followed by Trinity and Eastern at 7:30 p.m.
