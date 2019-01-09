LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local college players were named to the
John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List on Wednesday.
For the men, those include Kentucky's Keldon Johnson and Indiana's Romeo Langford. Johnson leads the Wildcats averaging 15.6 points per game, scoring in double-figures all but two games. Langford is averaging 18.3 points per game, which included a 28-point performance against Illinois last week.
For the women, Louisville's Asia Durr was named to the watch list as well as Kentucky's Rhyne Howard. Durr has scored double-digits in every game this season and has made a team-high 36 threes. Howard is the only freshman on the women's list. She leads her team in scoring and rebounding and is second on the team in steals, assists, blocks and made 3-pointers.
The John R. Wooden Award is presented to the nation's top college basketball player for both men and women. The award recipients will be announced April 12.
