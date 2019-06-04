LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has updated its odds to win the 2019 College World Series.
The powerhouse Southeastern Conference has four of the top five choices after placing six teams in in the final 16, including overall favorite Vanderbilt at 4-1.
The Atlantic Coast Conference placed four into the final sixteen, with the top choice to win it all being Louisville at 12-1, tied with Texas Tech for sixth choice.
Louisville’s opponent in the Super Regional this weekend, East Carolina, is the co-10th choice at 20-1, tied with Oklahoma State and Stanford.
ECU is looking for its first College World Series appearance after winning its fifth regional title. The Pirates are making their 30th trip to the NCAA Tournament. They finished the season with the nation’s No. 5 RPI.
Louisville and East Carolina, former rivals in Conference USA, will meet Friday at noon (ESPN2) and Saturday at 3 (ESPNU) in Louisville’s Jim Patterson Stadium. If a third game is needed, it will be on Sunday at noon (ESPN2).
Ticket prices begin at $25 and may be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.
Full odds to win the 2019 College World Series from Caesars Palace are here:
Vanderbilt 4-1
Arkansas 5-1
UCLA 5-1
Mississippi St 6-1
LSU 10-1
Louisville 12-1
Texas Tech 12-1
North Carolina 15-1
Ole Miss 15-1
East Carolina 20-1
Oklahoma State 20-1
Stanford 20-1
Auburn 25-1
Florida State 25-1
Duke 50-1
Michigan 50-1
