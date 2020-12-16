LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To align opponents more closely by COVID-19 testing protocols, the University of Kentucky will now face North Carolina, instead of UCLA, in its CBS Sports Classic game at 2 p.m. in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
UCLA trades with North Carolina to get Ohio State at approximately 4:15 p.m.
It's a tough tradeoff for the Wildcats, who are looking to steady themselves after a 1-4 start. UCLA (5-1) is unranked, though receiving votes, in the most recent AP Top 25. North Carolina has lost a pair of games — to quality opponents in Texas and Iowa — but still ranks No. 22 nationally.
The Tar Heels return three starters from a season ago and welcomed in one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Senior forward Garrison Brooks leads UNC with an 11.8 scoring average and guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis have made immediate impacts as freshmen. Love and Davis are both averaging 11.2 points per game and lead the team in assists.
Saturday’s matchup will be the third time UK and UNC have met in the CBS Sports Classic, with UK winning both prior meetings. The Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels in Las Vegas in 2016 when Malik Monk scored a Kentucky freshman record 47 points. They beat UNC 80-72 in 2018 in Chicago with Ashton Hagans tying a school record with eight steals.
UK’s two wins vs. North Carolina are the Tar Heels’ only losses in the CBS Sports Classic. North Carolina leads the four schools with a 4-2 record. Kentucky and Ohio State are each 3-3 and UCLA is 2-4 in the event.
All-time, UK leads the series vs. North Carolina 24-16. Kentucky has won three of its past four overall vs. the Tar Heels, although UNC holds a 12-6 edge when the game is played at a neutral site.
