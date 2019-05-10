LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stewards from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission were provided with an almost seven-minute video Friday in defense of Maximum Security jockey Luis Saez, part of a routine meeting between the stewards and jockeys involved in inquiries.
Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in Saturday's 145th running of the Kentucky Derby but was disqualified to 17th after an objection from a couple of jockeys claiming foul, saying Maximum Security veered into their lanes and impeded their horses progress. Country House was declared the winner of the race.
The video was put together for Ann Oldfather, the attorney for Saez. Ricky Depass, Jr., an assistant jockey agent, helped prepare the video at Oldfather's request "to defend Luis Saez on the claim of foul."
The video focuses on several other horses during various parts of the race, mainly the actions of War of Will, who was closest to Maximum Security as they turned for home.
