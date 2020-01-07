LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sacred Heart senior guard Erin Toller captured the attention of the University of Kentucky’s coaching staff early on in her high school career. That was a good thing, because Toller has played very little.
A torn ACL in her left knee in 2018 was followed by a torn ACL in her right knee in 2019, just one week before she was cleared to get back on the court.
She finally returned to the court in Sacred Heart’s season opener Dec. 3 and scored 17 points in a win over Anderson County.
“(I had) a lot of excitement and anxiety just to get back out there and just pick it up where I left off,” Toller said of her first game action.
Toller had a lot to celebrate prior to that game. She signed with IK in November. She said after her second ACL injury, she was worried UK would back off the recruitment.
“I was worried what was going through their mind. Did they still want me?,” Toller said. “(But) they still wanted me and still supported me and believed in me.”
Toller is averaging more than 15 points per game, leading the Sacred Heart Valkyries to a 10-1 record so far this season.
“Each game she plays she is getting better and better and more comfortable with the stuff she used to do,” SHA Head Coach Donna Moir said. “I think the best of Erin Toller is still ahead of her.”
