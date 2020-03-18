FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky State University senior softball player Katie Arbec, a Ballard High School graduate, embraced fellow senior Sasha Allen on the diamond in Jasper, Alabama. The hug was not a celebration of a win, although they had beaten Savannah State 7-6. They hugged because, after that March 12 game, the two seniors found out their softball season had been cancelled.
"It was pretty rough," Arbec said, "realizing that was our last game and we didn't even know it."
When the NCAA cancelled spring sports due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Arbec saw that as an opportunity to work more at her part-time job with Goodwood in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Then, she got a call with more bad news: The restaurant was shutting down until further notice.
"It's been hard," Arbec said. "I work with some people who are single moms and I know they're struggling, too. I think it's hard for everybody, but it's creating a kind of unity."
Arbec is considering taking the NCAA up on its offer to renew scholarships for seniors who lost their seasons to the shutdown. She could, however, just move on.
For high school seniors in Kentucky who won't get another shot at another season, there's a sense of nervousness.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association instituted a "dead period" until April 12. There has not been a decision yet on if spring sports will continue this year.
Jensen Falcon, a senior baseball player at Moore High School, was excited to get the new season underway with new head coach Taber Klinglesmith.
"We were just grinding. It was serious. I've never felt this intensity," Falcon said. "The emotion he showed made me want to get better every day. And to prove that we could be a better team this year."
But, on the week the Moore Mustangs were supposed to start the new season, the schedule was put on pause. Falcon said he couldn't believe it when he heard the news as he was eating with friends. Falcon said he tried to hide his emotions until he left.
"I started crying in the car," he said.
Falcon was emotional just thinking about the possibility he's played his last game for Moore.
"This season was going to be a good one. I'm just wondering if we can keep it," Falcon said, holding back tears.
However, Falcon said there's a lesson for the younger players on the team.
"What I want them to learn is life isn't easy," he said. "Baseball ties into this. This is what my coach talks about every day."
Both Falcon and Arbec know there are larger, real-life issues causing the shutdown, but that doesn't take away the hurt.
"I get it. It doesn't ease the heartbreak and the pain, but I understand," Arbec said, standing in a dugout at the brand new home field where she never had a chance to play.
"I thought about all my other friends. And every other school in the county," Falcon said. "Blood, sweat and tears in this game, and it just gets taken away … we just want to play."
