LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Chad Miller is a former college baseball coach and player and current part-owner of the Gladiator Sports Network. Miller has found a way to merge his past and present in hopes of giving a better future to some high school and college baseball players.
Miller is planning a two-day baseball prospect showcase called Swing for the Fences at Louisville Slugger Field June 17th and 18th. The purpose is to give players who lost their season because of the pandemic an opportunity to show their skills to college coaches and professional scouts. The two-day event will be streamed on the Gladiator Sports Network.
“College coaches can’t attend because the NCAA will not let them attend. So, what I’d love to be able to do is give free access to the coaches and let them stream in and whomever wants to watch can watch,” Miller said.
Miller wants a safe environment for the players and coaches on site.
“I want to be compliant to Governor Beshear’s (directives) and be respectful of the virus…we’ll take every precaution to be COVID-safe and compliant.”
Miller says he talked with other people who usually hold these showcase events who told him they were bowing out this year. That was when he decided to fill that need, and he says he is doing so at a much-reduced rate than some other events. The cost is $125 per player. Miller says some of the showcases charge as much as $500.
“This isn’t about making money; it’s about helping kids. You know, if we can break even at best, it’s a great day for us. What this is all about is helping kids get to the next level. That’s it.”
Miller says advice from his late father also spurred him into doing something for the players.
“When you have enough means and enough ability to help people and keep the game going, your number one job is to keep the game going,” Miller says his father told him.
Miller has already secured Slugger Field and is hoping to get more signups soon. Interested players can email Miller@GladiatorSportsNetwork.live or call him at 502-407-1434
“We’re in a very terrible time right now in our society, but such a little thing like baseball could bring a kid a lot of hope and to see something like to be taken away from them is almost as sad as what’s going on.”
