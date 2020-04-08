LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Bats Manager Pat Kelly should have been preparing his team for Thursday’s season opener at Columbus, but on Wednesday morning, he was sitting at home in Sarasota, Florida.
“I’ve kinda put myself into offseason mode. Kind of shutdown," he said. "But there’s only so much HGTV you can watch and so many different replays from The Masters and all the different baseball games.”
Kelly is still taking weekly conference call with the Cincinnati Reds, the parent club of the Bats, and talking with players. He’s optimistic that baseball will return this year.
“It’s going to be summertime. We’re going to have to get through the next month or month-and-a-half before we can even really, I think, do training,” Kelly said. “I don’t think it will be, obviously, a full season. I compare it rookie ball. I think we have a chance to maybe play a half-season like they do in rookie ball and get everybody involved and playing again.”
Major League Baseball reportedly floated a plan to try to resume the season next month with all teams reporting to Phoenix, sequestering the teams and playing in empty stadiums.
WDRB Sports’ resident baseball superfan Rick Bozich isn’t so sure.
“Nobody would love it more than me. I’m glad they’re brainstorming," Bozich said. "I’m glad they’re trying to come to a solution, but I worry that would be a tough one to pull off for a lot of different reasons."
Kelly shares Bozich’s readiness to return along with the skepticism that the reported plan is the right call.
“Trying to isolate everybody and have 30 teams there, not really having practice facilities and only being able to play games, I don’t know," he said. "It’s interesting. I hope we put something together. But I think it would be a logistical nightmare."
When Kelly and the Louisville Bats return to action, Kelly can hit a milestone with 1,800 career wins as a manager.
“It just means I’m old," he said. "I’m pretty sure I lost 1,800 before I’ll ever win 1,800, so obviously, that’s life in the minor leagues."
