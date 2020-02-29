LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The McKendree Bearcats spoiled the party at Bellarmine's Knights Hall on Saturday with a 94-83 win over Scott Davenport's team in its regular-season finale.
McKendree (15-13, 10-10 Great Lakes Valley Conference) shot 60% from the field and was paced by Logan Kohrmann’s game-high 28 points.
Alex Cook, one of four Bellarmine seniors honored before the game, led the Knights with 27 points.
"I feel for our guys," Davenport said after the loss. "I'm in practice with them every day. We've had three great weeks ... great practices ... played great on Thursday night ... great film last night ... tremendous walk through this morning, but we didn't have an answer (for McKendree).
"It starts with guarding the basketball, if you want to get technical," he continued. "But you give (McKendree) credit. They shot 60%, 57 from the 3; they outrebounded us. We didn't play our best, and they played tremendous. (Coach Chris Foster) does a tremendous job."
Bellarmine (20-7, 13-7) will take part in its last GLVC Tournament this week in Edwardsville, Illinois. Opening-round play begins Thursday.
This is Bellarmine’s final season as a member of NCAA Division II. The Knights move up to Division I next season and will become a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
