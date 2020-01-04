LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights started a little slow against the visiting Lewis Flyers but came through with a 56-50 victory to remain undefeated this season.
The Knights (10-0, 3-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference) were led by sophomore guard Dylan Penn’s 20 points. Senior forward Alex Cook added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Lewis (6-5, 1-2 GLVC) was led by Dre Bell’s game-high 21 points and seven rebounds.
Bellarmine hits the road for the next two games. The Knights travel to Lebanon, Illinois, to take on McKendree on Thursday and then to Evansville, Indiana, on Saturday for a matchup with rival Southern Indiana.
