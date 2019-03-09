LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights are returning to the GLVC Championship game after a wire-to-wire 67-61 win over Southern Indiana Saturday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The Knights led by 14 at the half after shooting 68 percent. USI came out on a run, but Bellarmine held off the Screaming Eagles to win it and advances to Sunday’s title game. The Knights will take on fifth-seeded Drury, who upset top-seeded Lewis.
"They don't just give you byes and let you advance. Southern Indiana is one of the best teams in the region with great players and staff,” said BU head coach Scotty Davenport.
Ben Weyer led the Knights with 15 points, Chivarsky Corbett added 13 points and eight rebounds and Daniel Ramser scored 18 and dished out two assists.
