LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport has seen a lot of things happen on the floor in his decades of coaching, but what he saw Saturday night in Evansville may have been a first.
Senior forwards Alex Cook and Ben Weyer both scored their 1,000th career points in the same game in a win over Southern Indiana.
“I’d really have to go back in my career to see if it ever happened (in my career),” Davenport said. “To have two players within four minutes and twenty seconds of each other (set the record) ... It’s a great story, but they’re two deserving young men.”
Cook and Weyer both said they had no idea when it even happened and were unaware they met the milestone until they were told after the game.
“We kind of looked at each other on the bus ... and said ‘hey, congrats,’” Weyer said.
“I wouldn’t have done it without the teammates before me and Ben especially," Cook added. "We didn’t have any idea until we got on the bus and everyone was hootin’ and hollerin’ at us."
The 79-65 win over USI not only propelled Cook and Weyer into the 1,000-point club, it also extended the Knights undefeated season. Top-ranked Bellarmine is 12-0 so far and faces a tough test against 18th-ranked Missouri-St. Louis on Thursday night at Knights Hall. The Tritons are 14-1 and last lost on Nov. 10.
