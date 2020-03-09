LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights final appearance as an NCAA Division II team will be as a 5-seed in the D2 Tournament.
Coach Scott Davenport’s team opens play against 4-seed Michigan Tech in the opening round at the University of Indianapolis Saturday night at 7:30pm. UIndy is the host team and top seed in the Midwest Region.
The Knights head into the tournament with back-to-back losses. McKendree beat Bellarmine in the regular season finale at home and the Knights lost to Southern Indiana in the Great Lakes Valley Conference opener.
This is Bellarmine’s 12th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament, the longest streak in D2.
Next season, Bellarmine moves to NCAA Division I play and will join the Atlantic Sun Conference.
