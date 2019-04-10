LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin saaid Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz committed an "unforced error" in responding to a Bevin tweet before the Cardinals' loss to UConn in the Elite Eight.
“If he had been a little more focused on game strategy and coaching that weekend and a little less on this kind of silliness, the better team would have won,” Bevin said on a Wednesday evening appearance on Terry Meiners’ WHAS Radio show.
Walz tweeted at Bevin after the governor had sent out a congratulatory tweet to Kentucky’s men’s basketball team victory in the Sweet 16.
Walz said he would "make sure to let my players know you said congrats!"
“We got outcoached, straight up,” Bevin told Meiners. “So this kind of silly distraction was an unforced error on the coaching staff’s part that in hindsight they should be regretting.”
U of L lost to UConn, 80-73, in the NCAA Elite Eight in Albany, NY on March 31.
