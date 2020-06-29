LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butler High School graduate Jaylenn Penn saw the protests in her hometown playing out on television. The deaths of George Floyd and, in Louisville, Breonna Taylor, at the hands of police sent the Black Lives Matter protesters to the streets.
Penn knew she had to join in.
“I’m very supportive of it with being black, having black brothers, (black) parents, black family," she said. "I just want to be a part of history. I want to be a part of something bigger than myself."
The senior guard at Indiana joined the protesters but was not there when violence and looting took place. Penn saw something quite different.
“When I was there, it was beautiful," shes aid. "A whole lot of people, a bunch of people, different races, different colors, just all coming together in unity. (It was) a beautiful experience. Very inspirational.”
She found it so inspirational that she agreed for her 16-year-old brother Joel to come along with her for later protests. Joel is an aspiring photographer and captured the moments, which Jaelynn has shared on social media. She’s also using social media to post resources and ideas to get more people involved in the movement.
“It was also educating me on what to do as well," Penn said. "I found these resources, and I wanted to share them along with other people.”
On that first night, Penn admits she was bit apprehensive. Now, she’s glad she has taken part in what she hopes is movement in the right direction.
“I was a little scared at first," she said. "Nervous about it, but change doesn’t come being comfortable. So you have to be uncomfortable if you want to push for change.”
