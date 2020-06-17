LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There’s no blocking or tackling during Christian Academy of Louisville’s football practices this week, but there is one blocker every player has to go through.
Her name is Kate Meyer, and she’s the head trainer.
Before each player is allowed to enter the practice field, they have to visit Meyer's tent at the gate where she takes the players’ temperature and then has each player fill out a checklist asking if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to anyone who has the virus.
“Our goal here is to reduce any contact with anyone who has been sick," Meyer said. "We don’t want to bring anyone on to our campus that’s sick, because we want to keep everyone inside these gates as healthy as possible."
For head coach and former Louisville quarterback Hunter Cantwell, each practice can last up to six hours, because only groups of 10 are allowed on each end of the field, and each group comes in at different times.
“I have my group of 10," Cantwell said. "When we’re done practicing, I can’t be with the other group, so I go up in the stands, and I watch."
Christian Academy Brad Morgan said he is optimistic that we will see high school football this fall in some form, but he’s not sure what it will look like. Everything is different, much like the preseason practices, which is a step to trying to help the players prepare and get back into a routine.
“We’re using no equipment," Morgan said. "This is all conditioning, exercise, maybe some formations, some different mental things, but this is more about just getting the kids out, helping them with their mental health, their physical health, getting them around their friends in a safe way and around their coaches as well and helping to bring some normalcy back into their lives."
Senior tight end William Parr agrees.
“It’s been awesome," Parr said. "We’ve really missed all these guys being back here. Even though we still have to follow rules and everything, it’s good to be back running and to see all of our friends again."
