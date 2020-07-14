LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari touched on a variety of subjects in a Zoom news conference Tuesday, including awaiting the NCAA to rule on the transfer of Wake Forest big man Olivier Sarr (Cal is confident, because he feels Sarr has a good case) and the potential of a 2020-21 basketball season (Cal is hopeful, because he said he has a really good team).
But much of Calipari's message Tuesday centered on an initiative to help minorities find leadership positions in colleges and universities.
The McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative is described as a coach-driven (there are nearly 40 collegiate head coaches part of the program) that allows minorities to apply for positions that will help them learn on the job and build a network for future career opportunities.
“These are not coaching positions,” Calipari said. “We’d like them all to be (athletic directors), but let’s just say, in 20 years, we have five times as many minority ADs than we have today. But you can also have leaders in ... whatever area in the athletic department.”
Calipari said he’s asked each coach involved to not just fund the program at their schools but also be a part of it for at least four years. He said four years will allow the group to get the data on the program and see if it is working.
Calipari said after announcing the initiative, he had a talk with former NCAA and NBA coach Larry Brown.
"'Coach, I gotta ask you: Why didn't we do this 10 years ago? Did it take all this stuff? Did it take George Floyd to come to us and say, all right, how bad is this?’" Calipari recalled from a conversation with Brown. "And then you look, and you do some soul-searching and say, 'This is not good. This is bad.'" We all kind of look the same (on the Zoom teleconference), short of one or two? OK, so it's in a lot of fields the same thing. The question is: Why would we do it in athletics? Because it's our sphere of influence.”
Asked to look into the future and predict what a successful initiative would look like, Calipari said it'd be different.
"That's what I would say, would be success (in) 10 years.," he said. "Twenty years, would be we have five times the number of minority ADs that we have right now (in) 20 years. Five times. That to me would be success.”
More information regarding the MLI, including a pre-application for interested and qualified individuals, can be found at MinorityLeaders.org.
