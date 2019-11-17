LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After opening the season on the road at Miami, the fourth ranked Louisville Cardinals are taking full advantage of one of the easiest November slate of home games in the country.
After knocking off Youngstown State (ranked 228th in the Ken Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings) and Indiana State (ranked 155th in the KenPom), U of L (4-0, 1-0 in ACC) blasted NC Central (ranked 321st) 87-58 Sunday evening at the KFC Yum! Center.
Four U of L players scored in double figures, led by Jordan Nwora, who scored 17 points in 21 minutes of play. Steven Enoch added 15 points and five rebounds.
Randy Miller Jr. led NC Central with 15 points, the only player in double figures for the Eagles.
The Cardinals return to the Yum! Center court Wednesday to host USC Upstate (ranked 345 of 353 teams in the KenPom ratings) and wraps up the November home schedule against Akron (KenPom #127) on Nov. 24.
