LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taylor Duncan loves baseball. He has since he was very young.
At 4 years old, he was diagnosed with autism, but that never stopped him from playing baseball. What nearly did was the lack of opportunity.
“Unfortunately, as I got older, I still faced a lot of social stigma from peers and coaches and perceptions of what people with autism can and cannot accomplish, and that often precluded me from having the same opportunities to play as everybody else,” Duncan said.
The 24-year-old Dallas, Georgia, resident decided others with autism should have more options to play baseball. So, in 2016, he created the Alternative Baseball Organization. Now, there are teams in 12 states. He’s hoping to bring a team to the Louisville area.
“We’re looking at providing the authentic baseball experience for those throughout Louisville, New Albany, Jeffersonville, anywhere throughout the demographic area," he said. "We need to find the coach/managers to help us get that new program up and started.”
The league is for players with special needs who are 15 years old or older, no matter the skill level. Duncan said the program follows many of the same rules as Major League Baseball. The lessons learned on the diamonds carry on well past the final inning.
“Whether they’ve played before and had years of competitive experience and just weren’t able to continue that path forward or maybe there was nowhere else for them to play competitively because of the stigma or whether they have the opportunity for the very first time to play traditional baseball in a traditional team setting with other just like themselves, we’ve formed the strong bonds that are going to create friendships for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Duncan hopes if we get the all-clear to play baseball in the spring, at least one team could call the Louisville-area home by then.
To find out how to join a team or volunteer, check the Alternative Baseball Organization website.
