LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College coaches are communicating with prospects a little differently these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since face-to-face visits are off, coaches are hitting FaceTime. Or Zoom. Or Skype. Or a multitude of other applications to virtually connect with players and their families.
And while the personal touch may be lacking, the technology can prove beneficial in some situations.
“We had a great meeting Friday (at) 4 o’clock with four coaches here, each of them in their home, a family of the player: his mother, his stepfather ... and his father was all the way across the country,” Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport said.
That technology that reaches recruits is also coming in handy for coaches like Kentucky Wesleyan head football coach Craig Yeast, who said his current players connect with his staff virtually as well.
“You can tell they’re working, because they’re bored so they go outside and send you videos that they’re working out," Yeast said. "So I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I really would like for us to get back out and get some hands on and do some real football stuff, but we’ll wait until as long as it takes."
Davenport believes that wait won’t last long for college basketball coaches.
“I think our schedule next spring in June and July will be exactly the same as it was supposed to be this year," he said. "I honestly believe that in my heart.”
