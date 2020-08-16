LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twany Beckham needed an outlet when injuries sidelined him at Kentucky.
“To have a career ending back surgery before the season started was really hurtful (and) really tough. I went through a lot of tough emotions during that time. So, I needed something to kind of get my mind away from basketball. To get my mind away from that rut I was in, so I just started writing,” Beckham said.
That was during his senior year in 2012. Fast forward to 2020, and the Ballard High School graduate has authored three books. His book “Pressure” had him talking with family and helping repair some rifts.
“We kind of learned some things about each other within the process of me writing my book. My father, who I didn’t really have a relationship with growing up, we sat down and talked face-to-face and I had an opportunity to ask him questions like: why weren’t you in my life for the majority of my childhood?”
Beckham’s day job is as the Director of Campus Wellness at Kentucky State, but in addition to being an author, he also is trying his hand at video production.
Beckham started “Behind the Life”, what he hopes is a production company that will allow him to travel the world to tell stories. The first episode of the documentary series shines a spotlight on a world he knows well.
“Coming from Beecher Terrace and being somebody who…has made it out, I always wanted to go back and just share the story of my friends and I and where we come from.”
Like many of us, Beckham spends a lot of time on Zoom, but for him, it’s not just for work purposes. He hosts a weekly virtual workout. One follower told him she lost nearly forty pounds. Beckham also wants to help political change. He uses Zoom to connect with people across the country to talk about how it all starts in the voting booth.
“We talk about the importance of voting. We talk about the importance voting even in the primary elections. The importance of just coming together in the community and making sure everybody knows what’s going on,” Beckham says. “I think it’s important where our world is headed and I think more people need to get out there and use their voices and be heard.”
