LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has a new home, but in a familiar conference.
Ramsey announced on Twitter Monday that he will transfer to Northwestern. He entered the transfer portal in January.
“I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football,” Ramsey wrote on Twitter. “Sometimes the road to realizing your dreams can take you in a different direction than you expected.”
Ramsey drew accolades for sticking with the Hoosiers after Michael Penix won the starting job. His decision to remain in Bloomington in 2019 paid off as Penix was injured and Ramsey ended up throwing for nearly 2,500 yards and thirteen touchdowns and rushing for another seven scores.
The grad transfer from Cincinnati will have one year of eligibility remaining.
