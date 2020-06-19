LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former North Oldham wide receiver Tyler Beisner said a youth football camp he attended in 2011 sparked an interest in the sport, and now, it’s sparked an interest in helping others.
"When I lived in Florida, at the time, my family was not able to pay for me to do a football camp," Beisner said. "An NFL player, Dexter McCluster, hosted a free camp, and I got to spend all day playing football for the very first time and meet new people. That’s kind of sparked my interest and the whole helping families who don’t have money."
Beisner is now ready to enter his junior year at Kentucky and has started Go For It, a foundation designed to help kids in Fayette County pay fees for sports camps.
"The main goal is to be able to help kids play sports with their friends and help teach them how to win and how to lose and just through sports, to learn so many lifelong skills and lessons that I’m still learning at UK that have helped me throughout my life," Beisner said.
Beisner said 100% of the donations he collects from the website will go to help offset the cost of fees for families who need it. He said he is working with organizations to make sure the money goes to those in need.
"I want to see this out as far as it can go," he said. "The biggest thing that I want to come from this is just being able to help kids and give back and just give them the opportunity to play sports with their friends and learn life lessons."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.