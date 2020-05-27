LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Austin MacGinnis left the University of Kentucky as the school’s all-time leading scorer in 2017. Finally, in 2020, he is set for training camp with an NFL team. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams in April not long after his second (yes, second) spring football league team folded before their seasons were complete.
“My journey to get to where I’m at has definitely been crazy, full of ups and downs, but I’ve been blessed that I’ve stayed active," he said. "So at least when I wasn’t playing during the fall, which would have been my NFL season, I was, in the spring, playing. So I’ve stayed active, stayed ready to go.”
After going to the Chicago Bears rookie camp in 2018 and trying out again in 2019, MacGinnis played for the Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express, which folded after eight weeks. He was then drafted by the XFL’s Dallas Renegades where he hit all 10 of his field goal attempts before the league was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“I thought the XFL was well-suited (for success). The numbers were doing well," MacGinnis said. "I thought the product was pretty good and competitive. Then obviously the whole world gets hit with this pandemic and kind of abruptly shut things down.”
While MacGinnis was in Dallas, he played for Bob Stoops, the older brother of UK head coach Mark Stoops. MacGinnis said the two brothers share similar coaching styles.
“I think they’re both really good players’ coaches," he said. "They listen to the feedback of their team. They want a close family-type environment ... I got nothing but positives to say about them. They’ve been awesome, and I hate how it ended for all of us in the XFL, because that was just so not planned.”
The shutdown of the XFL opened the door for MacGinnis to try his hand (or leg) at the NFL. He’s heading into training camp as one of three kickers vying for the job. One is a former Canadian Football League kicker, and the other is a Rams draft pick.
“My mindset is I know there’s more work to be done. I have to go win the competition and be the starter for the Rams, which I plan to do,” MacGinnis said from his home in Lexington.
He was born in California, but his family moved when he was 2 years old. MacGinnis went to high school in Alabama and now has a chance to come full circle and make his home again in the Golden State.
“It’ll be warm," he said. "The weather will be good, and so it should make for some good kicks.”
