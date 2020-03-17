SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There’s very little that can stop an avid golfer.
At Heritage Hill Golf Club, Dan Thomas was part of a foursome that hits the links five days a week. Neither Tuesday’s cold, damp weather nor the threat of the coronavirus was going to stop the guys from enjoying their hobby.
However, Thomas said they have changed some of their everyday behavior on the course.
“We’re a little sensitive about (touching) the pin now," Thomas said. "We’re the first group out, so you figure nobody’s touched the pin for 24 hours."
Heritage Hill head golf professional Nick Sweeney has added extra cleaning duties to his day.
“We’ve just been trying to make sure everything is sanitized and taking extra precaution in wiping things down that customers and our employees do have to come into contact with: door handles, phones, golf carts,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney said there hasn't been a downturn in activity at Heritage Hill yet. He believes golf is a safe activity in a time where so many people are reluctant to gather publicly.
“Luckily, our facility is spread out over 200 acres, so you’re spread out and away from everybody, except for the group you’re with, which is usually only four people,” Sweeney said.
Thomas said the only thing that’s different with his friends on the course is the conversation between strokes.
“We talk about things like groceries and toilet paper,” Thomas joked.
