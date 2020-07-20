LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may think Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth would like a reset on the restart of the 2020 season, but he’s finding positives after back-to-back losses at Lynn Family Stadium.
“You don’t put a team on the ropes the way that we put Saint Louis on the ropes by chance,” Hackworth said Monday after reviewing the tape of Lou City’s 1-0 loss to Saint Louis FC on Saturday night. “You don’t move the ball the way that we moved it. You don’t press and re-press the way that we did and create chance after chance. You gotta finish those chances.”
While Hackworth and the team recognize the positives despite the result, the fans may not be as willing to embrace that. He’s heard the criticism.
“I can take all that heat. I’ve been used to it. It’s normal for me. But I think it’s a little bit unjust (for the players) when I watch that game back ... There’s so many good things that we did in that game. We just didn’t finish the final act in front of the goal we were attacking.”
Lou City (1-2) will have two opportunities to quiet some of the noise when Sporting Kansas City II (0-2) comes to town for an 8 p.m. Saturday followed by another meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, both at Lynn Family Stadium.
