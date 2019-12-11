LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Tyson Helton has been named the Conference USA Coach of the Year in his first season as head coach of Western Kentucky.
Helton took over a team that won three games in 2018 and now heads into the bowl game with an eight-win Hilltoppers team.
Also, Conference USA also announced Wednesday that graduate transfer senior quarterback Ty Storey is the 2019 C-USA Newcomer of the Year, and junior defensive end DeAngelo Malone is the 2019 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year.
The Hilltoppers (8-4) take on Western Michigan (7-5) in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 30.
