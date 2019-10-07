LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tyson Helton’s job was to get Western Kentucky back on track. As we hit the halfway point of the season, it appears he may be ahead of a lot of people’s anticipated schedule.
The Hilltoppers stumbled out of the gate in Helton’s inaugural game as head coach, losing to an FCS Central Arkansas squad at home. Since then, the Toppers have won three of four (the lone loss against non-CUSA Louisville) and sit at 3-0 in conference play.
WKU steps out of conference Saturday night to host Army (3-2). The Toppers (3-2, 3-0 in CUSA) are underdogs, but Helton sees two teams who are evenly matched.
“Talent-wise, they're about the same talent as we are," he said. "You have a couple really good players, and then everybody else is just a bunch of hard-nosed grinders ... It really comes down to how well you run your scheme and how well you execute the calls that are made. Those are the things that decide the football game. It won't be because a player was more talented than the other player.”
Kickoff set for 7 p.m. EST. WKU returns to CUSA play with when Charlotte (2-3, 0-1 in CUSA) visits Bowling Green for the Hilltoppers' homecoming.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.