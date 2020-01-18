BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) — Western Kentucky junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth scored a game-high 30 points in WKU's 80-63 victory over Charlotte.
Charlotte (10-6, 4-1 Conference USA) started the game with a 9-2 run. WKU tied the game in the first half but trailed 39-38 at halftime.
The Hilltoppers' offense started clicking in the second half, and WKU took advantage of getting to the free-throw line. The Toppers (12-6, 5-1 CUSA) hit 27 of 31 free throws in handing Charlotte its first conference loss of the season.
"Coach always tells us we have to be aggressive," Hollingsworth said. "Everybody on the team, we can't make every shot. You want to get fouled. You want to shoot free throws."
Northern Kentucky transfer Carson Williams had 15 points and joined the 1000-point club.
WKU will now face Marshall twice this week: Wednesday night in Huntington, West Virginia, and Saturday night in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
"We know it's never easy going on the road in this league," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Marshall's got a really good basketball team, so it'll be a really difficult challenge for us up there Wednesday."
