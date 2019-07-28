LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB ) – University of Kentucky standout guard Rhyne Howard led U of L women's basketball coach Jeff Walz’s U19 team to a gold medal on Sunday in the FIBA World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.
Team USA outlasted Austrailia 74-70 in overtime.
Howard had ten points and seven rebounds in the final and led the USA in scoring through the tournament, averaging 13.1 points per game.
"Give Australia credit, they played extremely well," Walz told USA Basketball’s website. "They did a great job breaking our press. We just did not come out as sharp as I would have anticipated, and it really hurt us. But at the end of the day I was really, really pleased with how we kept battling and kept fighting and figured out a way to win."
