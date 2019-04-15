LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of the three Bob Baffert Kentucky Derby hopefuls is now stabled at Churchill Downs.
Arkansas Derby runner-up Improbable arrived Monday morning on the backside in preparation for Kentucky Derby 145.
Improbable is 11th in the Kentucky Derby points standings.
Baffert’s other hopefuls, Roadster and Game Winner, are both in the Top Ten in Derby points.
The Bill Mott-trained Country House also shipped in to Churchill Downs Monday. The Arkansas Derby third place finisher is 17th in the points standings but Mott has yet to decide if he will point Country House toward May 4th’s Kentucky Derby.
