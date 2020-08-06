LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If there is a 2020 football season, the Indiana Hoosiers will have a gauntlet to run in September.
Indiana is set to open at Wisconsin (12th in the preseason coaches poll), home against Penn State (7th), home against Illinois and then on the road at Ohio State (2nd).
“It would be challenging enough under normal circumstances. But the key to all that is that we are all in the same boat,” Allen said.
With the Big Ten opting to play conference-only games this season, Allen says he told his team this was an opportunity to set a Hoosier record.
“I told our team once we found out it was conference only about the opportunity it was going to create,” Allen said. “I felt our guys embraced that: the chance to go out and win more Big Ten games than Indiana has ever won in the history of our program.”
Allen says one big key to success this year is what his team does off the field.
“They’re going to have to understand you flat out cannot hang out with, go to or be in an environment where you are going to compromise the health that you have. We’re counting on you.”
