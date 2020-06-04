LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NASCAR racing is returning to Kentucky Speedway, but the spectators will not.
Officials announced Wednesday the four races scheduled for July, including the Quaker State 400 marquee race, will go on without fans in the stands.
“We are very disappointed that the coronavirus pandemic dictates that we will not have spectators at this year’s races,” said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager of Kentucky Speedway. “We work all year for this weekend and to not be able to share it with fans, especially in the 10th anniversary year of the Quaker State 400, is tough. The health and safety of the public comes first so we hope fans will catch all of the action on FOX or PRN.”
Four races will run in Sparta, starting Thursday, July 9, with the NASCAR Xfinity Races set for Thursday and Friday, both scheduled for 8 p.m. starts. The NASCAR truck race will get underway Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. and the Quaker State 400 is set to take place Sunday, July 12, at 2:30 p.m.
Speedway officials say they have worked with state and local health agencies to develop a plan that aims to keep participants safe during the pandemic. According to a release from Kentucky Speedway, that plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event screening, social distancing on site, using personal protection equipment and sanitizing areas of the facility both before, during and after the event.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.