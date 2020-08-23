LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When Jim Stecklow and his wife saw the WDRB News story in July about the efforts to locate an Alternative Baseball Organization team in Louisville, she gave him a not-so-subtle hint.
"My wife hit me upside the head and said, 'Hey, that would be something perfect for you,'" Stecklow said.
The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) is a league created for autistic and special needs players ages 15 and older, no matter their skill level. Georgia resident Taylor Duncan, who has autism and found his opportunities limited, created the league.
"Whether they’ve played before and had years of competitive experience and just weren’t able to continue that path forward or maybe there was nowhere else for them to play competitively because of the stigma or whether they have the opportunity for the very first time to play traditional baseball in a traditional team setting with other just like themselves, we’ve formed the strong bonds that are going to create friendships for the rest of their lives," Duncan told WDRB News in July.
As soon as the story ended, Stecklow said he emailed Duncan and got a call within 24 hours.
"We had a phone conversation for about an hour and a half and went through their background checks," Stecklow said. "They’re very thorough with everything, and I’ve been in contact with them ever since."
Stecklow, a military veteran, wants to help and believes he will benefit just as much. Stecklow suffers from PTSD and deals with it through woodworking and working with dogs. He hopes coaching a baseball team will help, as well.
"Being able to teach other people and help them and bring a smile to their face is just a joy for me," he said, "and that’s what I’m hoping will help me with the PTSD and just get me outside of the stress."
Stecklow has seen how leagues like ABO can be a lifeline for people with special needs. He played on a military travel team that held an on-field exhibition with kids in Illinois.
"These kids just had a blast," he said. "I still keep in touch with a lot of them. One of them just graduated high school."
Stecklow has already lined up two sponsors and is looking to field an ABO team in 2021. Duncan in July told WDRB News that the league would love to involve members of the southern Indiana community, as well.
If you’d like to help or know someone who would benefit from playing, you can contact Stecklow via email at jkddstecklow@gmail.com
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.