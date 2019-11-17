LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A standing room only crowd at U of L’s Lynn Stadium saw USL Eastern Conference winner Louisville City score early against Salt Lake City’s Real Monarchs, but eventually fall to the USL Western Conference champion 3-1 in the USL Championship.
Louisville’s Magnus Rasmussen scored in the sixth minute. Real Monarchs Erik Holt tied it in the 26th minute. Konrad Plewa gave the Monarchs a 2-1 lead with a header in the 45th minute and took that lead into the half.
In the 67th minute, Noah Powder gave SLC a 3-1 advantage.
Louisville City finishes the season 20-9-9. The Boys in Purple are set to open their new home field in Butchertown in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.