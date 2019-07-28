LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC’s trouble with playing from behind haunted the team again Sunday at Loudoun United. Loudoun’s Antonio Bustamante scored in the 23rd minute to give his team a 1-0 halftime lead. Loudoun added goals in the 84th and 87th minute to hand Lou City a 3-0 loss.
Louisville City (8-7-6) now has just one win in the last six outings.
“We have to get out of this. We have to control the things that we can,” said LCFC head coach John Hackworth after the loss. “It’s a tough result.”
Louisville City heads back on the road to take on Charlotte Saturday night at 7pm.
