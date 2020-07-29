LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Pat McMahon is 33, which makes him the oldest player on the Louisville City Football Club roster, but don’t expect him to play the role of elder statesman.
“He’s an older guy but he doesn’t act like an older guy,” said Lou City midfielder Napo Matsoso, who is about eight years McMahon’s junior. “He works hard every day training. He never gives up. Whatever you need, he’s always there for you. Everyone on the team likes Pat and I don’t see why you wouldn’t like him as a person or a player.”
McMahon mentors many on the team, especially teenage back Jonathan Gomez.
“We play a similar position and he’s 16, so I think he can learn a lot. For him specifically, I try to do things, but in general, if someone has a question…I’ll focus on that,” McMahon said.
McMahon’s leadership is also manifested in his aura, rather than his words.
“Pat’s nickname is ‘Vibes.’ I only say that to try to give you an idea: he just kind of exudes this coolness. And that’s what he does. It’s not with his words. He’s certainly a man of action, but it’s more of a feeling that he gives off to everybody,” said Lou City head coach John Hackworth.
But that’s not to say he can’t be aggressive on the field.
Sometimes when I’m playing, it’ll come out, but then I’m back cool and level-headed. Most of the time,” said McMahon.
“He’s got a lot of fire in the belly, so you don’t want to make him mad on the field. But away from the field, (he’s) one of the nicest people I’ve ever been around,” Hackworth said.
