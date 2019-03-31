LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City waited almost 15 hours to start the match against Birmingham Legion after heavy rain soaked the field Saturday, but the wait was not worth it for the Boys in Purple as they fell 3-2 Sunday morning at Slugger Field.
"Our defending is woeful. It’s irresponsible. I don’t even know what to call it. It’s just not anywhere close to being good enough for us,” Lou City head coach John Hackworth said after the loss.
Birmingham, new to the USL, won its first game as a franchise. Louisville fell to 2-2.
“The only proper response is to come back out and learn from some really hard lessons right now," Hackworth said. "To get so much of the hard part right and then to give up in little areas where it’s not about the quality of the athlete or the level of professionalism. We just need to do our jobs better.”
Louisville City returns to Slugger Field Saturday to host Pittsburgh.
