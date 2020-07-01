LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The delayed opening of Lynn Family Stadium may mean a little more to Louisville City FC and to the city of Louisville.
"The state of Kentucky and Louisville in general has done a really good managing this pandemic, and therefore we are very fortunate to have fans in the stands," head coach John Hackworth said. "When that game is on national TV and this beautiful stadium is under the spotlight and you see fans? It’s going to be incredible."
Louisville City received approval for a plan to allow a limited capacity crowd into its new Butchertown home for the July 12 match against Pittsburgh. The home opener will serve as the restart of a season that was put on pause after the opening weekend of USL play in early March. Unfortunately for Hackworth, Pittsburgh never played, so there’s no 2020 game film of the Riverhounds.
"We’re trying to go back and see if we can get some of their preseason games on film," he said, "but really at the moment, it’s going to be extremely difficult."
Louisville City did play that first week and notched a 1-0 victory at North Carolina. The most important stats right now, however, are the results of the team and staff COVID-19 tests.
"You can have as many guidelines as you want, but then our staff and our players have to follow those," Hackworth said. "We’ve gone through two phases of testing, the antibody testing, and thank goodness we’ve tested negative the whole time."
Louisville City is set to host Pittsburgh at 5 p.m. July 12 for a nationally televised game on ESPN2.
