LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Fans of Louisville City FC will have a chance to see matches inside the brand-new Lynn Family Stadium this season.
The team says Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has approved a plan allowing up to 50% capacity for home matches.
“We have waited a long time for the first match in Lynn Family Stadium,and we are excited that we will be able to have our biggest fans in attendance,” said Mitch Ried, LouCity’s vice president of sales and marketing.
Additional safety measures call for temperature checks for fans and masks will be required.
LouCity started the season with a road win at North Carolina FC March 7th before the shutdown halted USL play. The USL is planning to restart the season July 11th.
