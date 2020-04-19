LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The coronavirus pandemic stopped college spring sports across the nation but has not yet ended the careers of senior athletes. And that has senior baseball players like University of Louisville pitchers Adam Elliott and Luke Smith mulling over their opportunities.
The NCAA is allowing schools to bring back athletes whose spring seasons were lost, but the universities will decide if those players will receive a partial or full scholarship in 2021.
“I think it was good they kind of put it on the university and let them decide. I think that was kind of important and obviously Louisville’s got to make a decision on whether they want to give seniors their scholarship money back. So, it kind of depends on that and it kind of depends on what the university wants to do but I think the NCAA made the right decision,” said Elliott, a Cardinals senior pitcher and St. Xavier graduate.
“It definitely helps us out and I think it gives Adam and I some more leverage in the draft. So that definitely doesn’t hurt. But just having the opportunity to come back to school and play again is something that I’m very grateful for,” said Smith, who is on D1Baseball.com’s Top 250 College Prospects list.
The structure of the Major League Baseball draft also plays a factor into the decisions of many prospects. The usual forty round draft could go down to as few as five rounds this year.
“It kind of depends on what happens in the draft and what happens with the rounds being shortened and what not, so it’s going to have to be a decision that I’ll have to make and I guess I gotta talk to a bunch of family and friends and kind of figure all that out when I can,” Elliott said.
