LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No surprise that a Louisville Cardinal baseball team already ranked number one in the country in some preseason polls was chosen as the favorite to win the ACC this season.
The ACC coaches poll places the Cardinals as the overall champion, and U of L received 13 of 14 first place votes to win the Atlantic Division. Clemson received the other first place vote.
Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell never shies away from the expectations.
“We’ve never played it down. I’m not judging anybody else. We just have to be mature about it,” McDonnell said at Thursday’s baseball media day. “We brag about our accomplishments…The expectations are why (the players) came here.”
The Cardinals pitching staff is a key reason for those high expectations this season. U of L returns three of its top four starters and three of its top four relievers from 2019.
Starter Reid Detmers, who set Louisville’s single-season strikeout record and tied the program record with 13 wins returns to the mound in 2020. The junior lefty says he worked on getting stronger in the off season, but returns to Louisville with no specific goals in mind.
“I don’t really want to be on the mound thinking about ‘I need this many strikeouts’ or something like that. If I’m going to get strikeouts, they’re going to come different ways,” Detmers said.
Louisville opens the 2020 campaign with a three game series at Ole Miss starting February 14th before the home opener against Wright State on February 19th.
