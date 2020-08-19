LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – August is looking much different than July for Louisville City FC. The Boys in Purple notched a decisive 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City II on Wednesday night, recording back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Louisville struggled during the restart in July, losing three of its first four games. Now, LouCity has moved up to second place in the Group E standings after a draw and two wins. The top two teams in the group advance to the USL Championship playoffs.
"We all know that we’ve made progress, and that’s the key," coach John Hackworth said in a news release after the game. "Now you feel that you’re moving it forward in a positive way. You’re getting results, and the goals are starting to fall."
Cameron Lancaster got the scoring started in the 11th minute with his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Corben Bone followed with two quick goals, his first of the season, in the 29th minute and another in the 36th minute. Louisville City led SKC II 3-1 at the half.
Napo Matsoso added a goal, his second in two games, in the 53rd minute.
Group-E-leading Indy Eleven visits Lynn Family Stadium at 8 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 26. The game will be broadcast live on WBKI and on the WDRB Now app.
